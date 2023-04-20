Rocchio was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Thursday.
His first stint in the big leagues lasted just one day and he didn't make an appearance. Rocchio already being sent back down would seem to bode well for Amed Rosario's (back) chances to return to action this weekend.
