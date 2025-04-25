Rocchio is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
The absence ends a stretch of five consecutive starts for Rocchio, who went 3-for-15 with a stolen base, three runs and one RBI during that stretch. Gabriel Arias will move to shortstop while Daniel Schneemann receives a start at the keystone.
