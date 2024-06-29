Share Video

Rocchio is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Rocchio will be absent from the lineup for the second time in three games Saturday. He went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's 10-3 loss to Kansas City. Gabriel Arias will start at shortstop Saturday and bat ninth against Royals southpaw Cole Ragans.

