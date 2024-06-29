Rocchio is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Rocchio will be absent from the lineup for the second time in three games Saturday. He went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's 10-3 loss to Kansas City. Gabriel Arias will start at shortstop Saturday and bat ninth against Royals southpaw Cole Ragans.
