Cleveland designated Lavastida for assignment on Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Lavastida is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Logan Allen with Allen's contract being selected from Triple-A Columbus to start against the Marlins on Sunday. The backstop could report back to Double-A Akron if he goes unclaimed, but a team looking for catching depth could have interest in Lavastida's services on the waiver wire.

More News