Shaw (4-2) took the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the White Sox. He allowed two runs on a hit and two walks with one strikeout in 1.2 innings.

Shaw was responsible for both runners aboard in the eighth inning, and Nick Sandlin took a blown save when he allowed them to score on an AJ Pollock two-run single. This was the fourth time in Shaw's last 10 appearances that he's allowed multiple runs. He now has a 5.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB with four holds through 34 innings in 39 appearances.