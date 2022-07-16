Shaw (4-1) allowed one hit across two scoreless innings to pick up the win Friday over the Tigers.

Shaw entered Friday having allowed five runs (four earned) in his last 3.2 innings. He was able to keep the Guardians' deficit to one run, and they pulled ahead in the bottom of the seventh to put the veteran reliever in line for the win. This was Shaw's first win since June 15, and he's struggled by allowing at least a run in six of his last nine appearances. The right-hander has a 5.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 26:14 K:BB while adding four holds in 31.1 innings in 37 outings this season. Given his recent struggles, he'll likely continue to see middle-relief assignments.