Shaw (5-2) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Wednesday over the Tigers.

Starter Aaron Civale lasted four innings in his return from a wrist injury, while Shaw was credited with the win for his clean sixth inning. After allowing multiple runs in his last three appearances in July, Shaw has rebounded to begin August with three consecutive scoreless innings. The veteran reliever has a 5.23 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34:21 K:BB and six holds across 41.1 innings this year, but his inconsistency has kept him relegated to a low-leverage role.