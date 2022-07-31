Shaw is listed as the Guardians' starting pitcher for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

While making his first start in 733 MLB appearances in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox, Shaw covered 2.1 innings, so he's likely to work more than a traditional opener while he picks up his second start of the week. Even so, Shaw probably shouldn't be expected to work any more than 3-to-4 innings, so he'll have a tough time qualifying for the win unless the Guardians race out to an early lead and maintain it throughout. Kirk McCarty is the primary option to work in long relief behind Shaw and is a likelier candidate to factor into any decision.