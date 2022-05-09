Shaw (1-0) pitched a perfect inning to earn the win Sunday versus the Blue Jays.
Shaw kept the Guardians within a run in the eighth inning, and they took the lead in the bottom half of the frame. The 34-year-old reliever has been solid this year, posting a 1.80 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 10 innings in 13 appearances. He's yet to allow a home run after surrendering 10 long balls in 81 appearances last season. Shaw has added three holds, though it's unlikely he'll challenge Emmanuel Clase for the closer job.