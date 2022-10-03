The Guardians outrighted Shaw to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Shaw is on the books for $3 million in 2022 and is likely eager to receive the remaining prorated portion of his contract, so his decision to accept the outright assignment rather than electing free agency doesn't come as a surprise. Before he was removed from the Guardians' 40-man roster, Shaw turned in a 5.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB in 58.1 innings. His contract includes a $4 million club option for 2023, which the Guardians will almost certainly decline this winter.