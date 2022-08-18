Shaw (6-2) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win Wednesday over the Tigers.

Shaw ended a threat after James Karinchak left with runners on the corners and two out. The Guardians' offense took over from there, posting a six-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Shaw his third win in his last 11 outings. The veteran reliever has allowed eight runs across 14.1 innings in that span, and for the season, he owns a 5.36 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 38:21 K:BB, one save and six holds through 43.2 frames.