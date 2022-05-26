Shaw allowed a hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Shaw's season numbers are skewed by one bad outing -- he allowed five runs without recording an out May 13 versus the White Sox. He's only allowed three other runs in the rest of his 17 appearances this season, but that one meltdown puts him at a 5.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 13.2 innings. The 34-year-old right-hander has added a 1-0 record and three holds, though he's not likely to see save chances all that frequently.