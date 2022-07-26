Guardians manager Terry Francona said Shaw will serve as the team's opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 34-year-old will be making his first big-league "start" after coming out of the bullpen for the first 732 appearances of his career. Since he hasn't tossed more than two innings at any point in 2022, Shaw is unlikely to make it even once through the order before Francona turns the game over to the bullpen. Meisel posits that Kirk McCarty will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to serve as a primary pitcher behind Shaw.