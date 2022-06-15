Shaw (2-0) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning, earning the win Tuesday versus the Rockies.

Shaw pitched the ninth inning with the game tied 3-3, and he kept it that way. The 34-year-old then ended up in line for the win when the Guardians pulled ahead in the 10th inning, and Emmanuel Clase was able to protect the one-run lead. Shaw's scoreless streak is up to 7.2 innings in his last nine appearances. He's allowed four hits and five walks with 10 strikeouts in that span. For the season, the veteran reliever has a 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 17:10 K:BB and three holds through 20.1 innings.