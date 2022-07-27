Shaw pitched 2.1 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox. He did not factor in the decision.

Shaw made his first career "start" Tuesday, serving as an opener for primary pitcher Kirk McCarty. The right-hander pitched two clean innings before allowing three runners to reach base and a run to score while registering one out in the third frame and getting replaced on the mound. Another run he was responsible for would come around to score after he exited the contest. Shaw has now allowed four runs on four hit and three walks over four frames his last two appearances. Since the beginning of July, the 34-year-old has seen his ERA rise from 5.11 to 5.45 over 36.1 innings in 40 appearances in 2022.