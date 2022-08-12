Shaw struck out two and threw a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save Thursday against the Tigers.
Emmanuel Clase was unavailable to pitch after taking the mound in four of Cleveland's last five games. That gave Shaw the chance to earn his first save of the season. Shaw has a 5.10 ERA across 42.1 innings this season and has surrendered nine earned runs across his last 14 frames.
