Shaw allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout in two innings against the Rays on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Shaw has made his last two appearances as an opener ahead of Kirk McCarty, to mixed results. Shaw's given up a pair of runs in each of his last three outings and continues to struggle through the middle part of the season. The right-hander owns a 5.63 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 31:20 K:BB through 38.1 innings in 41 appearances. If he continues to function as an opener going forward, the role will reduce his chances of picking up wins and holds.