Kayfus went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Kayfus extended the Guardians' lead to two runs in the sixth with a solo blast off Bryan Hudson. It was Kayfus' first major-league home run and fourth extra-base hit since being promoted from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 2. He has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with five RBI and five runs through the first seven games of his major-league career.