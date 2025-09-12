Kayfus went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-2 win over Kansas City.

Kayfus flipped the script in the bottom of the eighth inning when he launched a two-run, go-ahead homer 425 feet to center field. Up to the point, the Guardians offense put up little fight (three hits, one run) against Royals pitching. The home run was the first in 17 contests and third of the season for Kayfus, who's been on a bumpy road since late August. He entered the night batting .128 (5-for-39) with a .453 OPS over the previous 14 games.