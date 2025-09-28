Kayfus entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter, stayed in to play first base and was hit by a pitch in a 3-2 win over Texas. He went 0-for-1 with an RBI.

Kayfus was the subject of an odd walk-off victory, when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that scored the game-winning run and clinched the postseason for the Guardians. Cleveland's not done there; it can finish tops in the AL Central with a win Sunday or a Detroit loss. Kayfus has been a streaky hitter since his call-up in early August, but he's finishing the regular season on a high note with a .905 OPS, six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over 19 September games. The rookie should have a roster spot when the Guardians' postseason begins.