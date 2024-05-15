Kayfus, 22, is slashing .333/.432/.613 with six home runs and an 18 percent strikeout rate in 25 games for High-A Lake County.

Kayfus slugged .548 during his time at Miami, and while he hit .302 in the Cape Cod League in 2022, he only hit one home run in 29 games. His power has translated more than anticipated against Single-A and High-A pitching thus far, as Kayfus was seen as a hit-over-power first baseman entering the draft. Kayfus' 29.2 percent hard-hit rate is middling for an older first base prospect, but he has mastered the lift and pull strategy, hitting 45.9 percent of balls to the pull side and just 33.8 percent of balls on the ground.