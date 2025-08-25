Kayfus is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

With the Guardians facing right-handed starters in each of the last four games, the left-handed-hitting Kayfus was included in the lineup for all of those contests and went a collective 2-for-13 with a walk and a pair of extra-base hits. The rookie appears to have established himself as a strong-side platoon player at this point, but he still has work to do before earning a regular lineup spot versus lefties. He'll cede his spot in right field to Nolan Jones on Monday as the Rays send southpaw Ian Seymour to the hill.