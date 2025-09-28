Guardians' C.J. Kayfus: Sitting for regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kayfus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Southpaw Patrick Corbin is on the hill for Texas, so Kayfus and fellow left-handed hitters Kyle Manzardo and George Valera will head to the bench. Jhonkensy Noel will fill in at first base for Kayfus.
More News
-
Guardians' C.J. Kayfus: HBP clinches postseason berth•
-
Guardians' C.J. Kayfus: Doubles twice in loss•
-
Guardians' C.J. Kayfus: Idle for Game 1•
-
Guardians' C.J. Kayfus: Smacks two-run homer•
-
Guardians' C.J. Kayfus: Blasts go-ahead homer late•
-
Guardians' C.J. Kayfus: Collects two doubles during win•