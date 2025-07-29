Smith (2-4) took the loss against the Rockies on Monday, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits while recording only one out in the ninth inning. He did not register a strikeout.

With Emmanuel Clase on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31, it was Smith who received the team's first save chance in his absence. Unfortunately, he allowed the tying run to score on his own throwing error and was ultimately charged with three more runs. While it wasn't an ideal audition for the closer role, Smith has gone 3-for-5 in save opportunities this season with a 3.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB across 45 innings. It's unclear whether he'll get the next shot in the ninth or if manager Stephen Vogt will go with a committee approach moving forward.