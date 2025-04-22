Smith collected the save in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Yankees, pitching a scoreless inning while allowing one hit and no walks. He struck out two.

Smith neatly retired the side on 11 pitches, which included nine strikes. The 25-year-old completed the feat in style, striking out Aaron Judge swinging to end the game. Smith earned the save chance because Emmanuel Clase had pitched on three consecutive days prior to Monday. Despite the Cleveland closer's unsightly 7.84 ERA over 10.1 innings, Smith will likely remain in a setup role for the time being.