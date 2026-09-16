Smith (6-1) was credited with the win against the White Sox on Tuesday, striking out one batter across 1.2 innings.

Smith got the call with one out in the eighth inning with the Guardians down 6-5. He needed only 16 pitches (12 strikes) to get through five batters, and he ended up collecting the win thanks to Brayan Rocchio's walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth. Smith has come away with the win in three of his last five outings and sits at a 2.13 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 36 saves and a 96:22 K:BB over 67.2 innings this season.