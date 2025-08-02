Smith (3-4) came away with the win against the Twins on Friday after tossing two scoreless innings while striking out three batters.

Smith was dispatched in the ninth inning to keep the game tied at 2-2, and his efforts were rewarded after Kyle Manzardo walked off the Twins in the 10th with an RBI single. Smith appears to be the next man up at closer for the Guardians with Emmanuel Clase on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31 as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation. In 21 appearances since the beginning of June, Smith boasts a 3.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 21.2 innings.