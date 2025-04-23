Smith threw a perfect inning and earned a save against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Smith needed only four pitches in the ninth inning to close out the 3-2 victory. He recorded seven holds through 11 appearances to start the year but has now converted saves in back-to-back days. Those two save chances came directly after Emmanuel Clase was rocked for three runs in a blown save against the Pirates on Sunday, inflating his season ERA to 7.84. Clase has not appeared during either of the last two games, and it's unclear how Cleveland plans to use him and Smith out of the bullpen moving forward. Smith owns a 1.38 ERA with a 16:4 K:BB through 13 innings.