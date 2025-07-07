Smith (2-3) has returned from back spasms and picked up the loss in Sunday's game against Detroit. He allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits and an error over a third of an inning.

Smith came on to pitch the 10th inning after closer Emmanuel Clase's wild pitch in the ninth allowed the tying run to scored. Smith, who had ceded just one regular-season home run during his MLB career, was taken deep twice in the final frame. Back spasms limited his availability over the final week of June.