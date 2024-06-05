Smith (3-0) allowed one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Royals on Tuesday. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Smith entered the game while the Guardians were down 5-3, but they put together a rally in the seventh inning to put him in line for the win. During his 10.1-inning scoreless streak, Smith has two wins, one save, four holds and a 14:1 K:BB. That impressive stretch has helped him get into the high-leverage mix. He's been fantastic in his first big-league season with a 1.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP And 38:7 K:BB over 27 innings, though he's unlikely to be anything more than a setup man with Emmanuel Clase entrenched as the closer.