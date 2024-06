Smith (3-1) allowed a run on three hits and struck out one over one inning, taking the loss versus the Marlins on Friday.

It was a rare hiccup for Smith, who gave up a run-scoring single to Jazz Chisholm in the eighth inning. This appearance ended Smith's 12-inning scoreless streak, during which he had a 14:1 K:BB. He's at a 1.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB over 29.2 innings with a save and six holds as he continues to grow into a high-leverage role as a rookie.