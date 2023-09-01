Quantrill (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Friday versus the Rays, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Quantrill is back in the rotation mix for Cleveland after missing nearly two full months due to shoulder inflammation. The 28-year-old right-hander had posted a rough 6.45 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 38:22 K:BB in 67 innings (13 starts) prior to the lengthy IL stint.