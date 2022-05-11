Quantrill (1-2) took the loss and allowed four runs on 10 hits in 6.1 innings, striking out three in a 4-1 defeat Tuesday against the White Sox.

Quantrill scattered four singles over the first four innings, holding Chicago scoreless in those frames. He then allowed multiple hits in the next three innings, the big blow being a two-out, two-run homer by Gavin Sheets in the sixth. It was just the second home run allowed in six starts. The 27-year-old has never been a high strikeout pitcher and has a career-low 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings through 34.1 innings. His next start will likely be early next week against Cincinnati.