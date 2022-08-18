Quantrill did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Tigers. He struck out two.

Quantrill surrendered a home run to third baseman Willi Castro to lead off the sixth with two singles and a sacrifice fly accounting for the remaining three runs. The righty has been far more successful at home with a 6-0 record compared to a 3-5 record in road games. The 27-year-old is 5-0 in his last eight starts with a 1.08 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 47.1 innings.