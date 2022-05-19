Quantrill did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Reds. He gave up one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out five over seven innings.

A Tyler Naquin solo homer in the fifth inning accounted for all of the damage against Quantrill, who now sits with a 3.48 ERA through seven starts this season. He once again hung a goose egg in the walk column, so Quantrill seems to be trusting his stuff, but his stuff is not good enough to achieve these kinds of results on a regular basis, especially against better lineups. Quantrill has struck out just 25 batters in 41.1 innings this season and ranks among the bottom 10 qualifiers in strikeout percentage.