Quantrill allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two across 6.1 innings Saturday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Quantrill held the Yankees scoreless through four innings, though he allowed runs in two of the the last three frames he pitched. Even so, he wasn't hit particularly hard as the only extra-base hit he allowed was a solo home run to Josh Donaldson. Quantrill has effectively limited runs to begin the season as he has maintained a 3.94 ERA, but his 6:7 K:BB across 16 innings suggests that he has been fortunate in his results.