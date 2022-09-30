Quantrill did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on three hits over six innings against the Rays. He struck out four.

Quantrill allowed an RBI single from David Peralta to open the scoring in the first inning but was without blemishes after that. The righty has put together a good stretch in his last eight games, recording a 2.38 ERA over 45.1 innings. In addition, the 27-year-old has turned in seven quality starts in his last 11 outings.