Quantrill gave up six runs - three of them earned - on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings to take the loss in an 11-4 defeat to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Quantrill (4-5) had his shortest start of the season, lasting only four innings due to a couple of costly errors made behind him which exacerbated his lack of control. The bulk of the damage came in the second inning when Quantrill hit Jonathan Schoop and walked two batters in the inning. The 27-year-old right-hander now has a 55:27 K:BB ratio in 88.2 innings pitched on the season. Look for him to make his next start Monday against the White Sox.