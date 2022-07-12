Quantrill (5-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out three and earning a win over the White Sox.

Quantrill was given a 5-0 lead in the first inning so he had plenty of room to work with. The White Sox got to him in the third with Yoan Moncada's three-run shot. Quantrill then allowed another run in the fourth inning. Despite the shaky outing, the 27-year-old earned his first victory since June 12. Quantrill now owns a 3.99 ERA on the year but a 5.46 ERA over his last five starts. He's lined up to face the Tigers at home this weekend.