Quantrill allowed three runs on six hits over 5.2 innings during Friday's loss to the Mets. He stuck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Quantrill rolled through four shutout frames before allowing two runs in the fifth inning, including Francisco Alvarez's solo shot. Brett Baty then drilled a solo homer in the sixth. Quantrill failed to complete six innings for the first time since April 24 and gave up multiple home runs for the first time in 2023. He's now sporting a 4.06 ERA across 51 frames. Quantrill is projected for a home matchup against the White Sox next week.