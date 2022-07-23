Quantrill (7-5) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings in an 8-2 victory over the White Sox. He struck out four.

The Guardians jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Quantrill even set foot on the mound, and the right-hander never let Chicago get close. He was wilder than his final line indicated, as he hit two batters with pitches and uncorked a wild pitch, but the White couldn't take advantage. Quantrill exited after 97 pitches (58 strikes), and he'll carry a 3.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 67:31 K:BB through 105.2 innings into his next outing.