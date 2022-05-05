Quantrill allowed three runs on three hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Padres.

Facing his former team, Quantrill was spotty with his control, though it didn't stop him from turning in a third straight quality start. The right-hander has been able to limit his mistakes in 2022 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:15 K:BB across 28 innings. The 4.8 BB/9 is concerning, but he's offset it by allowing just one home run so far. Quantrill lines up for a road start versus the White Sox next week.