Quantrill threw 5.2 hitless innings, allowing one walk and striking out five in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Giants.

Quantrill set down 17 straight Giants to start the game, then walked the last batter he faced. This was a new level of dominance for Quantrill in what's been a challenging spring -- he has a 5.25 ERA and 10:3 K:BB across 12 innings over four starts. Despite the struggles, he's a lock for the Guardians' rotation to open the season, and his ability to maintain a good ERA and absorb innings gives him some appeal in fantasy.