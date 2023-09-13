Quantrill (3-6) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Giants.

Quantrill's lone mistake was a Blake Sabol solo home run in the fifth inning. Since returning from a shoulder injury, Quantrill has tossed three straight quality starts, allowing just three runs over 18 innings in that span. He's now at a 5.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 48:30 K:BB through 85 innings over 16 starts this season. The 28-year-old is projected for a favorable road start in Kansas City in his next outing.