Quantrill allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings versus the Red Sox on Wednesday. He didn't factor into the decision.

Quantrill had problems with Bobby Dalbec, who hit a pair of two-run home runs and a sacrifice fly off the Guardians' starter. He left in line for the loss, but Quantrill got off the hook when the Guardians tied the game again in the eighth inning. This was just the third time this season he's allowed multiple homers. The 27-year-old has a 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 71:33 K:BB across 111 innings in 19 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.