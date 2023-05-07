Quantrill (2-2) earned the win Sunday, tossing seven scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit and three walks during a 2-0 victory over the Twins. He struck out four.

Quantrill took a no-hit bid into the seventh but surrendered a two-out single to Alex Kirilloff. The right-hander has completed at least seven innings in back-to-back starts and notched his second scoreless outing of the season, lowering his ERA from 4.73 to 3.89. Quantrill has a few bumpy appearances so far and isn't striking many batters out (21:12 K:BB through 39.1 innings), but he appears to be on the right track recently and will look to make it three straight quality starts next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus the Angles.