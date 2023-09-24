Quantrill (3-7) took the loss against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out four batters over four innings.

That Quantrill was able to escape the outing with just one run charged to his ledger is pretty impressive given that he allowed nine baserunners over four frames. Baltimore left eight runners on base while Quantrill was in the contest, including five over his final two innings. The right-hander was lifted after 93 pitches, snapping a streak of four straight outings during which he went at least 5.2 frames. Quantrill figures to have one more regular-season start left, which tentatively lines up to come next weekend in Detroit.