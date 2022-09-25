Quantrill (14-5) earned the win on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out four and walked three.

Quantrill (14-5) was solid for six innings outside of a solo home run he served up to Marcus Semien in the third. The right-hander did walk two batters in the fifth inning but managed to escape without allowing any damage. Quantrill has now won his last 10 decisions and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his last seven starts. He'll look to extend his winning streak against the Royals at home next week.