Quantrill (2-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Orioles. He struck out three.

After posting three consecutive quality starts to start the month, Quantrill has now allowed 17 runs over his last three starts (14 innings). The 28-year-old right-hander's ERA is up to 5.61 with a 1.42 WHIP and 34:20 K:BB across 59.1 innings this season. With Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (oblique) nearing returns and rookies Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen both pitching at a high level, Quantrill's spot in the Guardians' rotation may be in jeopardy.