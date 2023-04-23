Quantrill (leg) is listed as the Guardians' probable starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Rockies at Progressive Field.

Quantrill was lifted after tossing a season-low 83 pitches in his last outing Wednesday against the Tigers when he was struck on the leg by a line drive while recording the final out of the bottom of the sixth inning, but his early exit looks to have been mostly precautionary. While the Guardians haven't formally confirmed that the right-hander completed a between-starts bullpen session without issue, Quantrill's inclusion on the pitching schedule for the series with the Rockies suggests he's good to go. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second turn expected to come next Sunday in Boston.